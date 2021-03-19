Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 25,864 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

