Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 27,158 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,728 shares of company stock worth $7,162,095. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

