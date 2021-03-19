Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 34,676 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

