Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 37,193 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ball worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

