Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 41,578 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

