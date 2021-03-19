Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,932 shares of company stock worth $3,772,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

