Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Five9 worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $162.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

