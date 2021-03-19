Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,294 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $700.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $797.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,268 shares of company stock valued at $163,306,033. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

