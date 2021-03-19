Public Mint Market Cap Reaches $31.11 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003038 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and $8.66 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00058855 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

