Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.