Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

