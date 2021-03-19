Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.11 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

