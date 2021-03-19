Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.11 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.