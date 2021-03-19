Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of M/I Homes worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $54.65 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

