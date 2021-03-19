Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.19 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

