Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.23 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Nucor stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

