Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 90,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.