Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $3.21 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 727,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

