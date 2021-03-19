Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $227.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

