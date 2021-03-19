Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 60,741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Range Resources worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

