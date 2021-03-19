Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KLA by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

