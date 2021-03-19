Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 15,129 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

