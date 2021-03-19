Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $35.80 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

