Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

