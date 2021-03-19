Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,210 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

