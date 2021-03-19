Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 21,040 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

