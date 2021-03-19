Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,518 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of EnPro Industries worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 306,056 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE NPO opened at $90.32 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

