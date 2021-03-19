Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,650 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

