Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LADR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

