Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

