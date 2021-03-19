Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 9,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

