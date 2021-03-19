Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 9,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
