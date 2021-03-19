PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 74.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $460,123.89 and $4,448.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

