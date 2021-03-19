Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.53% of Puma Biotechnology worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

