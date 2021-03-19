PumaPay Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $502,841.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

