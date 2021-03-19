Pundi X Trading Up 151.5% This Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 151.5% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $2.01 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.97 or 0.00634187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034743 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

