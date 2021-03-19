PutinCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,970.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 108.5% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $139,683.22 and approximately $1,970.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,737.17 or 0.99979809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003512 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

