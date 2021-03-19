PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,114.51

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $70,114.51 and $2,497.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,036.81 or 1.00093663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.