PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $237.71

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.71 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 267.12 ($3.49). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 1,047,755 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

