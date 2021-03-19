Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFI. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

