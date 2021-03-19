Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Issued By William Blair

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of THS opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

