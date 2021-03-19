Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. Lennar has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

