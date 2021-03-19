Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

LXFR stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.