Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Empire Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

