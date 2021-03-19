Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.18 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $1,423,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

