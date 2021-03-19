Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.