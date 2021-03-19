Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.