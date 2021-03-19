Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By William Blair

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

CTAS opened at $337.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

