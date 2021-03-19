QANplatform Price Hits $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $951,988.40 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

