QASH Market Capitalization Achieves $30.98 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. QASH has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $458,098.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

