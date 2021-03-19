QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0865 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and $404,753.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

